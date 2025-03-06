Thousands of retail workers to get 5 per cent pay rise next month

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of Marks & Spencer workers will receive a pay rise next month at the same time as the minimum wage rises across the UK.

The retailer said it is spending about £95 million to make the changes for workers in London and mid-managers.

About 50,000 in-store assistants will get a five per cent raise to £12.60 an hour, up from the current rate of £12.

The previous bottom rate would be below the new UK national living wage, which rises to £12.21 an hour on April 1.

Customer assistants in the capital will get an hourly pay increase to £13.85, up from £13.15.

And team support managers will get a pay rise to £13.65, from £13.05, while those in London will see that increase to £14.90, from £14.20.

open image in gallery Thousands of shop workers will see a pay rise ( PA Wire )

The move follows similar increases for workers at Sainsbury’s, Lidl and other retailers, announced earlier this year.

M&S chief executive Stuart Machin has complained in recent months that the shop will be hit by changes made in the October Budget, which come into effect next month.

Those include the minimum wage increase, as well as rising employer national insurance contributions (NICs), which are designed to fund improvements to public services like the NHS.

On Wednesday, he pointed to the policies again, which the company has said will add £120 million in costs.

Mr Machin said it is “no secret” that M&S is facing “significant cost headwinds” heading into April.

“However, I have always believed that we should not allow these headwinds to impact our hourly paid colleagues,” he added.

“This means we have now invested almost £300 million in our pay over the past three years, well above the rate of inflation, in addition to our market leading discount and pension offer for colleagues.”