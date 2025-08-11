Marks & Spencer restores click and collect orders after hack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marks & Spencer has restarted its click-and-collect service after almost four months following a damaging cyber attack on the business.

The retailer’s click-and-collect system stopped working in stores over the Easter Weekend in April after the company was targeted by hackers.

Contactless payments were also taken down before being reinstated, while online orders through its website and mobile app were halted for around six weeks.

The retailer has gradually reinstated key parts of its online systems following work by IT experts.

Click and collect, which allows customers to buy products online and pick up at shops the next day, is the last major service to have been reinstated.

Last month, the group restored its Sparks membership scheme fully for shoppers.

In April, the company took down part of its IT systems and stopped sales through its website after being targeted by hackers.

Customer personal data, which could have included names, email addresses, postal addresses and dates of birth, was taken during the attack.

M&S revealed that the hack was caused by “human error” and would cost it around £300 million.

Last month, boss Stuart Machin had said M&S expected operations to be running fully again by August.

Fellow retail chains, the Co-op and Harrods, were also impacted by cyber attacks in recent months.

Four young people were arrested for their suspected involvement in the attacks and have been subsequently bailed.

Shares in Marks & Spencer edged higher on Monday morning.