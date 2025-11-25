Profits rocket at pub firm Marston’s amid boost from pub revamps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pub refurbishments have helped Marston’s post a surge in profits for the past year, as it pointed towards stronger Christmas bookings.

Shares in the Wolverhampton-based firm shot 17% higher in early trading as a result.

Marston’s reported a six-fold jump in its pre-tax profits to £88.3 million for the year to September 27, as bosses hailed strong gains from its recent investments.

This included a major programme of pub revamps, with 31 sites converted into new formats over the year.

Boss Justin Platt said the group was “excited” by the success of the new formats, which helped drive average revenues up by around 23%.

The conversion programme saw the group transform pubs into venues trading across three new formats: Woodie’s family focused sites, Grandstand sports pubs and Two-Door venues which target both drinkers and diners.

Mr Platt said the group plans to accelerate the conversion programme to at least 50 sites this year, with a focus on Two-Door and Grandstand locations.

The company, which was founded in 1834, runs more than 1,300 pubs across the UK, employing around 9,000 people.

Marston’s said total revenues edged 0.1% lower to £897.9 million for the year, after positive like-for-like sales helped to offset the impact of around £50 million of pub sales a year earlier.

The company sold 18 pubs to rival Admiral Taverns after reviewing parts of its pub estate.

Like-for-like sales grew 1.6% for the year, amid growth across food and drink.

The group said it has “real momentum” in the new financial year and is “well-positioned” heading into the key Christmas period.

Festive bookings are currently up 11% year-on-year, the group said.

Mr Platt, chief executive, said: “Guest satisfaction has reached record levels – a fantastic endorsement of the passion and dedication of our people and the quality and consistency they deliver every day.

“Our new pub formats are performing exceptionally well, clearly demonstrating the growth opportunity ahead and giving us real conviction to scale further.

“We enter 2026 with significant momentum and confidence in our ability to keep driving growth, while delivering great experiences for our guests and creating sustainable value for our shareholders.”