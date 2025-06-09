Matalan plans big expansion with new stores and revamp

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matalan has announced a £25 million investment to expand and upgrade its UK stores, underscoring the brand's commitment to physical retail.

The fashion and homeware chain will open 10 new and relocated stores this year, focusing on regions including London, Essex, Hampshire, and Northern Ireland.

The company said that its physical shops remain "at the centre" of its transformation programme , with £25m also being spent on upgrading 30 existing locations.

The refurbishments mean customers will see changes such as more defined departments, services like fitting rooms and tills relocated to a single area, and modernised checkout areas in some shops with faster self-service tills.

Matalan also revealed it would be launching a new app for shopping and loyalty rewards.

Newly-revamped stores in locations including Croydon, Bristol, and Dumfries have benefited from a stronger-than-expected jump in sales, the company said.

Matalan has about 265 shops across the UK and overseas.

It came under new ownership at the start of 2023 after a group of lenders took control from founder John Hargreaves, who set up the company in 1985.

The group, led by Invesco, Man GLG, Napier Park and Tresidor, took the reins of the fashion business after it had launched a sales process.

Matalan said it secured £25 million from its investors last month which it was using to fund the revamp of its store estate.

James Dorling, Matalan's property director, said: "Matalan storefronts have been a fixture of UK communities for 40 years, so it is only right that bricks-and-mortar retail remains at the centre of our transformation programme.

"With 10 exciting new store openings and extensive refurbishments across our estate, this investment marks a step-change in our strategy - creating a better, more seamless shopping experience for our loyal existing customers, while also introducing the Matalan brand to new consumers."