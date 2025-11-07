McDonalds strengthens UK staff protection after sex abuse scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s has agreed to further measures with Britain’s equality watchdog, the EHRC, to protect staff from sexual abuse, strengthening a legal agreement first signed in 2023 following concerns over complaint handling in its UK restaurants.

The initial agreement, set to conclude in 2025, has now been extended for at least a year.

In March, the regulator warned McDonald’s UK franchise owners of potential legal action for non-compliance.

The EHRC stated on Friday it needed to agree "stronger actions" with McDonald’s, but was pleased with the steps the group is now taking.

This follows more than 700 people, aged 19 or younger when working at McDonald’s, instructing law firm Leigh Day earlier this year to pursue legal action.

More than 450 McDonald’s restaurants had been implicated in the claims by February, which described discrimination, homophobia, racism, ableism and harassment.

open image in gallery The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) had originally signed a legal agreement with McDonald’s to prevent sexual harassment in 2023, following concerns about how complaints made by staff were handled in its UK restaurants ( Getty Images )

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, chairwoman of the EHRC, said: “We originally signed a legal agreement with McDonald’s to prevent sexual harassment in 2023.

“After serious allegations were raised, we decided we needed to update the action plan with stronger actions that were more specific to the way McDonald’s operates.

“We’re pleased with the significant steps McDonald’s has agreed to take towards a safer working environment for its staff and recognise the hard work they’ve done so far.

“Once completed, the actions that make up this legal agreement will ensure that there is zero tolerance for harassment at McDonald’s and there are clear routes to report and resolve complaints if it does occur.”

The strengthened steps that McDonald’s must take under the new agreement include working with external experts on a new safeguarding plan to protect vulnerable workers, which will be rolled out across McDonald’s restaurants; ensuring complaints against managers are investigated outside the restaurant; hiring an external auditor to audit McDonald’s new complaints handling unit and expanding training for managers and franchisees to cover social media and grooming.

McDonald’s is one of Britain’s largest employers, with more than 170,000 people working in 1,450 restaurants.

open image in gallery More than 450 McDonald’s restaurants had been implicated in the claims by February, which described discrimination, homophobia, racism, ableism and harassment ( PA )

The fast food giant says the average age of its employees is 20.

The legal claims follow a separate BBC report in 2023, in which workers spoke of sexual assault, harassment, racism and bullying in the workplace.

That prompted McDonald’s to bring in consultants from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to audit its restaurants.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “Over the last three years, alongside our franchisees, we have embedded an extensive set of robust and far-reaching initiatives, as part of our steadfast commitment to ensuring a safe working environment in McDonald’s restaurants.

“We welcome the fact that these measures have been formalised within the latest EHRC agreement.

“This will build on the significant progress we have already made in this space.

“The agreement incorporates many of our existing measures which have been developed in consultation with leading experts.

“We are confident the measures we have implemented are working and making a difference to the 148,000 people currently employed by McDonald’s and our franchisees across the UK today.”