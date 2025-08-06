Metro Bank returns to profit after cutting costs and boosting lending

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Metro Bank has revealed it returned to a profit over the first half of 2025 after slashing costs across the business and ramping up corporate lending.

The London-listed business reported a statutory pre-tax profit of £43.1 million for the first six months of the year, up from the £33.5 million loss reported the same period a year ago.

Total revenues, on an underlying basis, surged by 22% to £286 million compared with a year ago.

Metro said operating costs fell by 8% year on year.

This follows the business making heavy cuts to its cost base, including trimming its workforce by about 30%. It now has some 2,500 employees nationwide.

It also scrapped the seven-day-a-week opening hours across its branches – once a central feature of the banking group – which, in 2010, was the first high street bank to launch in the UK in more than 100 years.

Metro has 76 branches, which it calls “stores”, and says it still has the longest opening hours of a high street bank.

Daniel Frumkin, Metro’s chief executive, confirmed the company had no further plans for significant cost reductions and said the majority of staff cuts were made last year.

“We don’t have any plans any other further major restructures or any further real cost-cutting … we’ve done all of the heavy lifting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Metro said it doubled the amount of new lending to corporate, commercial and small business customers to a record £1 billion over the period.

The move formed part of efforts to sharpen its focus on specialist lending.

Metro secured a funding package worth £925 million in 2023, helping secure its future on British high streets.

Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal became a majority shareholder in the group after contributing through his firm Spaldy Investments.

Mr Gilinski Bacal is “still engaged in the business and he is committed to making sure Metro continues to deliver on its plans going forward”, Mr Frumkin said.

The chief executive said: “Metro Bank’s strong performance in the first half of the year reflects the successful execution of our strategy and decisive actions we have taken.

“As we celebrate our 15-year anniversary, our unique relationship-led model, specialist lending expertise and expanding store network allows us to support customers, communities and help businesses to grow. This differentiates Metro Bank and fuels our growth.”