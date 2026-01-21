Micheal Martin ‘spends more time abroad than Elton John’, says Michael O’Leary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish premier Micheal Martin has been accused of spending “more time abroad than Elton John” by Michael O’Leary, who called on him to tackle the passenger cap at Dublin Airport, infrastructure and housing.

The Ryanair chief executive said that despite the fact the Government has committed to abolishing the cap, it remains in place 13 months into the Government’s tenure.

A 32 million passenger cap, a planning condition issued by the airport’s local authority, has come under legal and political scrutiny.

Concerns have been raised about whether it will hamper the Irish economy and connectivity, while others say it should not be lifted as Ireland attempts to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

“Micheal Martin has, 13 months later, still failed to scrap the Dublin Airport cap, which he promised to do as soon as possible,” Mr O’Leary said at a press conference in Dublin.

“We believe it’s because he’s too busy on his worldwide tour, he spends more time abroad than Elton John does.”

He accused the Taoiseach of “eating Ferrero Rocher and doing bugger all at home” on the cap, on housing or on infrastructure.

In a presentation shown to reporters, Mr O’Leary listed “a brief snapshot of the last four months in our glorious leader’s life”.

He said Mr Martin attended the Cop30 conference in Brazil, the G20 summit in South Africa and a jobs summit in Angola in November, took a trip to China in January and claimed the Taoiseach was “dossing” in Davos, Switzerland, this week.

“It’s not like they’ve been busy passing other legislation last year,” Mr O’Leary said.

“This Government does very little, but it’s led by somebody who spends far too much time being wheeled around abroad, meeting global leaders – which would be fine, as long as you were having a Cabinet meeting here at 8.30 on a Monday morning and getting stuff done, he wanders in it about 11 o’clock on Tuesday and then disappears to Davos for a couple of days.”

Asked if he believed he was getting a taste of his own medicine through insults from tech billionaire Elon Musk after previous attacks he made against former Green Party ministers Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin, Mr O’Leary said: “I’m well able to take my own medicine.”