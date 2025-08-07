Used car market almost back to pre-Covid levels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s used car market has bounced back to near pre-pandemic levels, figures show.

Some 4,017,106 cars changed hands in the first half of 2025, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

That is up 2.2% from a year earlier, and is only 37,274 transactions below the same period in 2019, before the coronavirus crisis began.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Surpassing the four million half-year milestone for the first time since 2019 shows the UK’s used car market is building back momentum.

“That’s good news for the industry and for motorists who benefit from more choice and affordability across a range of higher tech, cleaner vehicles, notably in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) sector.

“To maintain this trajectory, a thriving new car market must be delivered across the segments, along with accelerated investment into the charging network to give every driver the ability to switch.”

The UK’s new car market grew by 3.5% to 1,042,219 units in the first half of 2025, but remained 17.9% below the level in 2019.

Between April and June, petrol was the best-selling used car fuel type, with transactions rising by 1.5% to 1,134,387 units.

Diesel declined by 4.3% to 664,644 units.

The combined market share of petrol and diesel models was 90.1%, while 9.7% of cars changing hands were electrified.

James Wilson, chief operating officer of used car marketplace Motorway, said: “Momentum is building in the used car market.

“New car supply issues and cost-of-living pressures continue to push buyers towards more affordable used options, particularly EVs.

“Price parity between EVs and ICE (internal combustion engine) cars has arrived.

“This shift, combined with rising consumer confidence, will accelerate EV adoption.”

James Hosking, managing director of AA Cars, said: “The UK’s used car market has kept up its strong momentum, as budget-conscious buyers continue to turn to second-hand vehicles.

“Used cars offer a sweet spot for drivers looking to stretch their money further, especially as prices have started to settle following the record highs of the past few years.

“This is opening the door to electric motoring for thousands more drivers.

“As more ex-lease and ex-fleet models hit the market, we expect this trend to continue.”