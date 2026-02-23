MoneySuperMarket boosted by surge in energy switching activity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The parent firm of MoneySuperMarket has said it cashed in on a spurt of households switching their energy deals last year, helping offset weaker car insurance activity amid falling prices.

Mony Group, which also owns brands including MoneySavingExpert and Quidco, recorded its highest ever revenues of £446 million for 2025 – up 2% on the previous year.

The company highlighted a stronger performance within its home services division, which surged by a third over the year, largely thanks to more energy switching activity.

This reflected more energy providers deciding to join the platform to entice customers on the back of Ofgem’s price cap announcements.

MoneySuperMarket is a price comparison website that works by taking a payment from the companies that list on the website.

It also benefited from an 8% increase in its revenues for its money arm, thanks to more customers switching credit cards and stronger demand for savings and ISA comparisons.

This helped offset weaker sales for its insurance arm – the division that generates the most revenues – which were down by 1% year-on-year.

MoneySuperMarket was impacted by fewer people hunting for car insurance deals in a year that premiums dropped by about 9% on average.

The firm had benefited from a surge in insurance revenues in 2024 when rocketing premium prices drove higher levels of switching.

Mony Group reported a pre-tax profit of £80.7 million for 2025, about 1% higher than the prior year.

Meanwhile, the company said opportunities to use artificial intelligence (AI) were “powering” it into 2026.

It recently launched a price comparison app on AI chatbot ChatGPT, for people to get car insurance estimates or search for other household deals.

Peter Duffy, Mony Group’s chief executive, said: “2025 was another year of great progress for the group and we’re delighted to have helped households save an estimated £2.8 billion.

“Our leading data and tech architecture, combined with the power of our brands, has positioned us exceptionally well to harness the opportunity of AI, and is powering our momentum as we head into 2026.”