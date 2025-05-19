National Express owner’s UK revenue falls amid turnaround effort

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The parent company of National Express coaches has reported falling UK revenue in the first months of this year after it benefited less from rail strikes.

Mobico said turnover in its UK coach business was down 6% in the three months to March, compared with the same period last year.

The company, which also runs some bus services across Britain, said bus revenues were slightly higher than last year, with passenger volumes remaining roughly the same.

Mobico’s previous chief executive Ignacio Garat left last month after a series of profit warnings.

The company recently welcomed back chairman Phil White, who was chief executive between 1996 and 2006.

The company announced a 9% bump in first quarter revenue overall after a strong performance from its Spanish business ALSA.

But the group is part-way through a “large scale, complex turnaround” of its UK business.

Mr White said: “In my first weeks in the role I have met with many of our shareholders and spent time with our many businesses.

“I can see that considerable value and momentum exists across the group, and 9% revenue growth in the first quarter is evidence of continuing growth in demand for our services, particularly in ALSA.

“Our priority remains in strengthening our balance sheet and accelerating the pace of operational and financial improvement to drive the change that is necessary to creating a business that can take advantage of the opportunities ahead.”

Shares have fallen nearly two-thirds this year, amid Mr Garat’s departure at the end of April.