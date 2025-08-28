Lottery firm Allwyn valued at £9.6 billion after Czech owner sells part of stake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Czech tycoon Karel Komarek’s investment vehicle has sold a stake in Allwyn in a deal valuing the National Lottery operator at 11.2 billion euros (£9.6 billion).

Allwyn said central European investment fund J&T Arch has snapped up a 4.27% stake in the business from Mr Komarek’s KKCG business, which remains the majority owner.

In 2019, KKCG took 100% control of European lottery group Sazka Group before rebranding it as Allwyn.

It was awarded the licence to run the National Lottery in 2022.

Later that year, Allwyn then agreed a takeover deal for Camelot, which had previously run the UK’s National Lottery licence.

KKCG said it will receive around 500 million euros (£431 million) worth of proceeds from the deal.

Allwyn reported 1.5 billion euros (£1.3 billion) adjusted earnings in 2024 and also expanded through the acquisition of Instant Win Gaming.

It has also announced its intention to buy a controlling interest in online sports betting and gaming operator Novibet.

Mr Komarek, Allwyn’s chairman and founder of KKCG, said: “This is another significant step for Allwyn.

“It demonstrates the positive impact of KKCG’s vision and support for the business, and investor confidence in Allwyn’s successful growth-led strategy.

“I see many opportunities ahead for significant and sustainable value creation for Allwyn and I’m delighted that a wider range of investors can now join us on that journey.”

Patrik Tkac, co-founder of J&T and chairman of the J&T Arch investment committee, said: “J&T Arch’s entry into Allwyn is the culmination of many years of business relations with Karel Komarek, who, with his team, has built an international entertainment platform out of a domestic player.

“This is another great story of a leading Czech entrepreneur’s business, and the opportunity for our investors to participate in its future growth.”