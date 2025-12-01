William to champion Wales at investment summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales will tell investors that Wales is where “cutting-edge technology, research, innovation and a skilled workforce” all meet during a summit showcasing the nation.

William’s comments are due to be delivered in a speech at the Wales investment summit being staged by the Welsh Government to encourage foreign companies to fund new ventures.

The summit is being held at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport – the most significant event hosted by Wales since the 2014 Nato summit – with more than 250 companies expected to attend, with 150 of these new to Wales.

The sectors represented include clean energy, technology, life sciences, financial services, manufacturing and the creative industries.

In Wales there are 1,545 foreign-owned businesses active, employing more than 176,500 people across the nation, according to the Welsh Government.

William is due to tell delegates: “I believe that we have reached a significant moment for Welsh investment. An opportunity defined not by the challenges we collectively face, but by extraordinary possibility.

“One of Wales’s greatest strengths is the way industry, academia and government work together. Not in isolation, but as part of a single, connected community.

“It is collaboration at its very best. Practical, purposeful and grounded in trust … Wales is a place where cutting-edge technology, research, innovation and a skilled workforce come together in a single, coherent ecosystem across many different industries.

“It is my honour to play my part in championing the dynamic nation Wales is today as we look to the future.”

During the summit William will have the chance to meet a number of Welsh businesses during a brief tour of the venue and will hear from representatives from the Welsh green technology sector.

Ahead of the event the prince will also visit the newly opened facility of international semiconductor company KLA in Newport.

Wales’ First Minister Eluned Morgan has said ahead of the summit: “Events like this provide crucial focus for business and government to work together and make deals that will benefit communities the length and breadth of Wales.”