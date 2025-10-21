Former NatWest executive David Lindberg appointed HSBC UK boss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HSBC has hired former NatWest executive David Lindberg as the new boss of its UK business.

Mr Lindberg, who was NatWest’s chief executive of retail banking until earlier this year, will take up the role on December 8.

He will take over the role from Ian Stuart, who will shift into a new position as group customer and culture director.

The appointment of Mr Lindberg is the latest leadership change under chief executive Georges Elhedery, who has spearheaded sweeping changes since taking the top job last year.

Mr Lindberg joins HSBC UK after more than 27 years in financial services, including the past five years at NatWest.

He said: “I am honoured to be joining HSBC at such an important time.

“HSBC UK serves over 15 million personal and business customers and plays a vital role in supporting the country’s economy.

“I’m excited to work with the team to deliver the very best of HSBC to all of its customers, and to innovate in order to enable the success of individuals, communities and businesses across the UK.”

Georges Elhedery, group chief executive of HSBC, said: “I am delighted that David is joining HSBC to lead our UK business.

“As one of our two home markets, the UK is core to our foundational strength as a group.

“David brings with him an impressive focus on the customer, deep international experience and a clear vision for the future as we invest in innovation to grow our business and put our customers at the heart of everything we do.”