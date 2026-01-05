Nestle recalls several baby formula products over food poisoning fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Food giant Nestle has recalled some of its baby formula products over concerns they may contain a food poisoning toxin.

The company said several batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula were not safe to be fed to babies.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said affected batches may contain the cereulide toxin which can cause nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps, if consumed.

Nestle apologised to customers but said there had been no confirmed reports of any related illness so far.

The problem was caused by an ingredient provided by a leading supplier, it added.

Jane Rawling, head of incidents at the FSA, said: “FSA’s advice is that parents, guardians and caregivers should not feed infants or young children with these products.

“Cereulide is a toxin produced by food poisoning bacteria Bacillus Cereus, and can cause food poisoning symptoms which can be quick to develop and include vomiting, and stomach cramps.

“I want to reassure parents, guardians and caregivers that we are taking urgent action, helping to ensure all of the affected product is removed from sale as a precaution.

“If you have fed this product to a baby and have any concerns about potential health impact, you should seek advice from healthcare professionals by contacting your GP or calling NHS 111.”

Nestle products affected by the recall include SMA Advanced First Infant Milk, SMA Advanced Follow-On Milk, SMA Anti Reflux, SMA Alfamino, SMA First Infant Milk, SMA Little Steps First Infant Milk, SMA Comfort and SMA Lactose Free.

More detail about which batches have been recalled can be found on food.gov.uk or on the Nestle website.

In a statement, the company said: “Following the detection of a quality issue with an ingredient provided by a leading supplier, Nestle has undertaken testing of all arachidonic acid (ARA) oil and corresponding oil mixes used in the production of potentially impacted infant nutrition products.

“No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the products involved to date.

“The company is in contact with UK authorities and as a precautionary measure, is voluntarily recalling specific batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on formula.

“Nestle assures parents and caregivers that it is implementing appropriate actions to safeguard the health and wellbeing of families and their babies.

“At the same time, the company is working to minimise any potential supply disruption.

“Nestle remains committed to keeping parents, caregivers and the public informed and to providing clear, transparent information and support throughout this process.”