RMT warns of pay dispute at Network Rail

The country’s biggest rail workers’ union has warned of a dispute with Network Rail over pay.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members had suffered years of falling real-terms wage rises despite productivity improvements delivered by staff across the railway.

The union argued that decades of privatisation and fragmentation have driven up costs and weakened the industry’s ability to invest.

The creation of Great British Railways (GBR) is an opportunity to rebuild a unified, publicly accountable railway that values its workforce, delivers better results for passengers, and puts investment back into the system instead of private profit, said the RMT.

General secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “Our members have enhanced the value of the railways, kept it running safely day and night, and achieved rising levels of productivity.

“However, the value of their pay packets has fallen behind the cost of living and they want that addressed.

“Network Rail management need to make an offer that reflects the hard work, professionalism and productivity of staff across maintenance and operations.

“If we want to rebuild rail, make GBR a success and revive Britain, we must start by valuing the people who make the railway run.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are surprised and disappointed by the RMT’s decision to declare a dispute before pay talks have even started.

“The anniversary date for the next pay review is not until January 1 and we already have meetings scheduled for November with all three unions to discuss their proposals.

“We remain committed to constructive dialogue and are always willing to talk to our trade union colleagues.”