Lidl to open another 19 stores in the next two months – here’s where
The rapid growth follows Lidl reaching its 1,000th store milestone last year
Discount supermarket Lidl is set to create up to 640 new jobs as it pushes ahead with ambitious expansion plans, opening 19 new stores across the UK within the next eight weeks.
The German-owned retailer will establish a presence in previously unserved areas, including Calne in Wiltshire and Brough in Yorkshire.
This rapid growth follows Lidl reaching its 1,000th store milestone last year, with a target to add approximately 40 more sites by 28 February.
Beyond new outlets, the company is also investing £43 million into modernising over 70 existing shops nationwide. These refurbishments will introduce new tills and larger freezer sections, allowing for an expanded range of products for shoppers.
It is also launching new energy-saving features, such as chillers that use natural refrigerants and smart lighting systems that reduce electricity use.
Here are a list of Lidl’s store openings in the next eight weeks:
– Basildon, Laindon, Essex– Birmingham, Kingstanding, West Midlands– Brough, Welton Road, Yorkshire and the Humber– Burntwood, Staffordshire– Calne, Wiltshire– Chester, Caldy Valley Road, Cheshire– Dereham, Norfolk– Havant, Purbrook Way, Hampshire– Hereford, Belmont Road, Herefordshire– Horley, Surrey– Hucknall, Watnall Road, Nottinghamshire– Stamford Hill, London– Walworth Road, London– Reading, Tilehurst, Berkshire– Royal Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire– Salisbury, Churchill Way West, Wiltshire– Sandford, Dorset– Sutton high street, Greater London– Tring, Hertfordshire
Richard Taylor, chief real estate officer at Lidl’s UK operations, said: “We’re starting the new year as we mean to go on, with a major investment that reinforces our commitment to delivering the best experience for customers and creating a positive impact for the communities we serve.
“With this push, we’re set on winning more shoppers across the nation and claiming an even bigger share of the market.”
Lidl is currently Britain’s sixth-largest grocery chain, according to experts at Worldpanel, after making the biggest market share gains in the sector in recent months.
Experts believe Lidl could overtake rival Morrisons, which is currently in fifth place, in the coming months if its current momentum continues.
Recent figures from the group showed it enjoyed a strong Christmas, with a 10% surge in sales seeing it notch up more than £1.1 billion in turnover in the four weeks leading up to Christmas Eve.
