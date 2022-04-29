Airbnb tells staff they can ‘live and work anywhere’ permanently

Airbnb will allow its employees to live and work remotely in response to a post covid “newfound flexibility.”

Under thr new approach, employees of the rental accommodation platformcan work from home or the office or they can move anywhere in the country they work without their salaries being affected.

Employees also have the opportunity to meet up regularly for team gatherings, off-sites, and social events as a company and continue to work in a highly coordinated way, the company said in a press statement.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people have looked to prioritise flexibility over where they live and work. Demand rose for homes with gardens in more rural locations as Covid restrictions put pay to the benefits of living in big cities.

“Over the last two years, the world has undergone the biggest change to travel since the advent of commercial flying. Remote work has untethered many people from the need to be in an office every day,” the statement read.

The company will also partner with governments to help them attract remote workers. So far the company has already partnered with governments from Chicago to Tulsa, Malaga, the French Alps, and Buenos Aires to help remote workers try living there before they move longer-term.

“Airbnb is in the business of human connection above all else, and we believe that the most meaningful connections happen in person,” Airbnb Co-Founder & CEO Brian Chesky wrote in an email to Airbnb’s employees around the globe,

“The right solution should combine the best of the digital world and the best of the physical world. It should have the efficiency of Zoom, while providing the meaningful human connection that only happens when people come together. We have a solution that we think combines the best of both worlds,” Mr Chesky said.