Aldi plans 15 new supermarkets with hundreds of jobs available

Supermarket Aldi is to open 15 new stores across the UK before the end of the year, creating hundreds of jobs.

New locations will include Edinburgh, Orpington and Poole, adding to the chain’s 930 existing stores.

The new stores form part of Aldi’s commitment to invest more than £1.3 billion by 2023, with plans to open 100 new stores over the next two years.

Each new store creates around 30 jobs on average.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “There are still too many people for whom shopping at Aldi isn’t a convenient option.

“We’re committed to changing that and opening nearly four new stores a week before Christmas clearly demonstrates our progress with this.”

PA