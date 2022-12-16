Black Friday and Christmas shopping fail to boost beleaguered High Streets

Black Friday and Christmas shopping failed to boost sales for Britain’s beleaguered High Streets in November, according to the first of two grim economic indicators on Friday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that retail sales volumes dropped by 0.4% last month, indicating a much weaker month than expected and following a rise of 0.9% in October. Economists had predicted that sales would rise by 0.3%.

Shops and businesses are “holding their breath” for better trade in December, said the British Retail Consortium.