Debenhams reveals date its last shops will close

Debenhams has revealed its last shops will close on 15 May as it leaves the high street after 242 years.

The department store chain collapsed at the end of last year when the coronavirus pandemic tipped it over the precipice, its large number of long rental contracts leaving it exposed to the jolt of lockdown restrictions.

The closure of all Debenhams’ physical shops was confirmed in January when Boohoo, the online fashion giant, agreed to buy only its website and brand in a £55m rescue deal. Some 12,000 people are expected to have lost their jobs by the time Debenhams’ liquidation is complete.

The group had already confirmed that 52 of its remaining 101 stores would shut on Saturday, 8 May, but has now set out the plan for the remaining 49.

They will shut for good on Wednesday 12 May and Saturday 15 May, with managers offering huge discounts of up to 80 per cent off fashion and 70 per cent off fragrances and beauty lines.

A Debenhams spokesperson said: “We are now heading into the final days of our closing-down sale and this is the very last chance for our customers to take advantage of some incredible deals.

“Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey. We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street.”

On Wednesday Boohoo announced that Covid-19 restrictions had led to an online sales boom for its businesses, with pre-tax profit leaping more than one-third.

That growth was aided by its acquisition of Debenhams and three brands from Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia portfolio, as well as previous buyouts of Warehouse and Oasis, it told shareholders.

Full list of impending closures

Shops closing on 12 May

Ballymena

Banbury

Barrow-in-Furness

Bath

Beverley

Blackburn

Bournemouth

Carlisle

Chester

Chesterfield

Doncaster

Gloucester

Guildford

Harrow

Hereford

Hull

Lichfield

Mansfield

Preston

Scarborough

Warrington

Shops closing on 15 May

Basildon

Basingstoke

Belfast

Birmingham Bullring

Brighton

Bristol

Bromley

Cardiff

Chelmsford

Cheshire Oaks

Colchester

Coventry

Exeter

Hanley

Lakeside

Leeds White Rose

Liverpool

Manchester

Manchester Trafford

Meadowhall

Merry Hill

Newcastle

Newry

Plymouth

Romford

Rushmere

Sheffield

Swansea

Additional reporting by Press Association