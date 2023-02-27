Cost of living crisis creating opportunities for fraudsters, experts warn

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Online shoppers looking out for special offers amid the cost-of-living crisis could be targeted by fake websites and sellers as fraudsters take advantage of the change in spending habits.

According to internet safety website Get Safe Online, around 60 per cent of people have changed the way that they shop as household finances continue to be squeezed.

43 per cent of online shoppers said they are seeking out special offers and deals more regularly, according to a survey of 2,000 people.

Get Safe Online, which published the research, said three-in-10 people had noticed an increase in fake websites and sellers when shopping online.

Internet scams may also be harder to spot, as fraudsters use more sophisticated webistes and selling profiles to lure shoppers into making unsafe purchases.

“Falling for a purchase scam is easier than you think. Unfortunately, fraud is committed by highly skilled, professionally-organised people who employ web designers and rent call centres to give off the appearance of a legitimate company,” said Tony Neate, CEO of Get Safe Online.

“Many people still believe that fraud is easy to spot, and isn’t something that can happen to them, however amateur adverts and websites are becoming a thing of the past.

“Today, people can make a living out of tricking people out of their money, going to great lengths to lure you in. It’s upsetting at the best of times, but the impact is felt more profusely when money is tight.”

More than nine-in-10 people surveyed (92 per cent) said they are taking proactive steps to keep their money safe from online purchase scams, including taking care before clicking on links and avoiding websites that ask for too much personal information.

Get Safe Online recommends that to avoid purchase fraud, it is advised shopped pay by card, as scammers like bank transfers and will encourage people to pay via this method.

If possible, see goods in person before buying as fraudsters will often create convincing profiles and websites that make them appear to be a genuine seller.

Lastly, look beyond the item and price, and stop to consider whether a purchase is safe.