Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Analysis

Trading in terror: did someone in the City know what was going to happen on 7 October?

Two New York law professors have published a report alleging Israeli stocks were shorted so traders could cash in on the Hamas attacks. Chris Blackhurst sifts the evidence to see if it stacks up

Wednesday 06 December 2023 13:32
Comments
<p>Israelis fleeing for their lives after gunmen opened fire at the Supernova festival</p>

Israelis fleeing for their lives after gunmen opened fire at the Supernova festival

(Sourced)

Some years ago, I was in a pub when one of the blokes I was with suddenly started punching the air and laughing. He traded in potato futures and he’d just heard the crop had failed in large parts of South America due to flooding.

He was not bothered that people might go hungry as potatoes would be hard to find. All he cared about was that a shortage of produce meant a rise in price, which resulted in a financial killing for him. It was an image that has stayed ever since, of the City dealer cashing in on the misery of others.

That’s capitalism, right there. So it is with short-sellers, the speculators (or perhaps not, possibly they’re well-informed) who take a punt on shares falling. As the business, its employees and owners feel the pinch, they’re making a fat profit.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in