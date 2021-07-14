John Lewis announces 1,000 job cuts

The John Lewis Partnership announced 1,000 redundancies across its department stores and Waitrose supermarkets on Wednesday.

The company said the shake-up would take place as part of its plans to simplify the management of its stores.

The recent announcement follows job cuts, including the closure of eight John Lewis stores earlier this year.

A John Lewis Partnership spokesperson said: “We have announced to our partners our intention to simplify our management structures in Waitrose and John Lewis stores, which will allow us to reinvest in what matters most to our customers.”