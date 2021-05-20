Mattress review site is offering to pay $1,500 for people to take naps

For those people who have always wished to get paid for sleeping, a company is now hiring a team of professional nappers to take part in a series of slumber-related tasks.

Eachnight, a website that publishes mattress reviews and sleeping guides, said it is hiring a team of five people who will become “nap reviewers” and receive a payment of $1,500 (£1,061) each.

The website said it wants to test a few theories behind the pros and cons of napping. “We know that in general different length naps have different benefits, but we are keen to put this to the test, and we need your help,” it said in the description for the position.

The nap reviewers will need to start right away and be committed to napping every day for 30 days, the company said. One of the requirements for the position is that “applicants must be able to sleep alone during the testing period to ensure that the naps are undisturbed”.

Eachnight requires all applicants to have “strong English writing skills to accurately carry out the reviews of their naps and follow any relevant instructions”.

The last date for submitting an application is 31 May, 2021.

The experiments will test theories such as the best nap duration for feeling refreshed or the effects of napping on overall levels of fatigue, the website said.

The application form requires people to explain why they would make an excellent “nap reviewer”, including details of their love for sleep.

Sleep Junkie, a mattress reviewing platform, had earlier advertised a similar position. It offered $3,000 (£2,121) to a person who would become their “official mattress tester” and provide “honest advice on some of the US’ top rated mattresses”.