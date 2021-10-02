A petrol station charging close to double the average price for fuel has sold out as shortages continue to cause chaos for motorists.

Cloisters Gulf Petrol station in Sloane Avenue, Chelsea is selling fuel for £2.68 per litre.

Pictures posted on social media showed one customer being charged £164.97 for just over 61 litres of fuel. Kajem Nava, a car park manager at the station, told the Daily Mirror that fuel had run out on Friday and the company was expecting fuel to be restocked on Monday.

According to the RAC Foundation, the average price of unleaded petrol on September 30 in the UK was £1.36 and £1.48 for Super Unleaded fuel.

Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association said world oil prices mean motorists should expect higher prices at the pumps — even if the current shortages subside.

“Expect anything from 1, 2 or even 3p a litre increases at the pump,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today. “This is not profiteering. This is genuine wholesale price increases causes by global factors.”

Meanwhile, military drivers will be deployed to deliver fuel to forecourts from Monday in a bid to tackle the crisis. Almost 200 military personnel, including 100 drivers, have been training at haulier sites and will start deliveries to help relieve the situation at petrol stations.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the fuel situation is “stabilising” in most parts of the country and the military is being deployed as a “precaution”.

The Government also announced that a temporary visa scheme for nearly 5,000 foreign food haulage drivers, which was due to expire on December 24, will be extended to the end of February.

Mr Madderson said the shortaghe remains a “really big problem” in London and southeast England “and possibly parts of eastern England.”

“If anything it had got worse,” he said.