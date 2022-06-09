The average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol has exceeded £100 for the first time.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a record 182.3p on Wednesday.

That was an increase of 1.6p compared with Tuesday, taking the average cost of filling a 55-litre family car to £100.27. The average price of a litre of diesel on Wednesday was 188.1p.

Some forecourts are already selling petrol and diesel above £2 per litre.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said the average price of petrol crossing the "thoroughly depressing threshold of £100 a tank" meant it was "a truly dark day" for drivers.

He went on: "There's almost certainly going to be upward inflationary pressure, which is bad news for everybody.

"While fuel prices have been setting new records on a daily basis, households up and down the country may never have expected to see the cost of filling an average-sized family car reach three figures."

Mr Williams said many people will be hoping for further financial support from the Government as the 5p per litre cut in fuel duty "looks paltry" because wholesale petrol costs have increased by five times that amount since it was implemented in March.

"A further duty cut or a temporary reduction in VAT would go a long way towards helping drivers, especially those on lower incomes who have no choice other than to drive," he added.

Prices on petrol station forecourts have soared in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has pushed up the cost of a barrel of oil to more than $120.

Experts said the threat of average pump prices breaching £2 per litre in the near future had receded as wholesale prices have fallen back slightly.

But supplies of oil remain tight and a further shock could push fuel costs much higher still. An EU embargo on Russian oil imports announced last week will be phased in over the rest of this year, putting further pressure on supplies.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: "The £100 petrol tank has been dreaded and been particularly nasty for workers refilling their cars with the post-jubilee return to work.

"The more than 8p-a-litre leap in average petrol costs over a week has been a huge shock."

Downing Street indicated on Wednesday that retailers failing to pass on a recent fuel duty cut could be named and shamed.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “Transparency may have an important role to play.

“It is important the public understand what actions each of the fuel retailers are taking and so we are considering what further options we can take in this area.”

Businesses are also being hit hard by record fuel prices which have pushed up the cost of transportation and had a knock-on impact on the price of other goods.