The UK economy shrank in March, as soaring living costs and the war in Ukraine hindered recovery from the pandemic.

Experts warned that the squeeze on household incomes spelled trouble ahead for the economy.

Official figures show the economy grew by 0.8 per cent between January and March, down from growth of 1.3 per cent in the previous three months.

However, GDP fell by 0.1 per cent in March, leaving it just 1.2 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. The figures are the latest economic warning sign for Rishi Sunak after separate data showed retail sales had slowed and consumer confidence plunged.

The chancellor has so far resisted calls to provide further financial support for people struggling to cover the cost of rising bills and higher prices for essential goods including food.

Economic growth in the first quarter of the year was driven by sectors including hospitality, transport and travel agencies as consumers returned to pre-pandemic shopping habits.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said: “The UK economy grew for the fourth consecutive quarter and is now clearly above pre-pandemic levels, although growth in the latest three months was the lowest for a year.

“This was driven by growth in a number of service sectors as the economy continued to recover from Covid-19 effects, including hospitality, transport, employment agencies and travel agencies. There was also strong growth in IT.”

He added: “Our latest monthly estimates show GDP (gross domestic product) fell a little in March, with drops in both services and in production.

“Construction, though, saw a strong month, thanks partly to repair work after the February storms.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak added: “The UK economy recovered quickly from the worst of the pandemic and our growth in the first few months of the year was strong, faster than the US, Germany and Italy, but I know these are still anxious times.

“Our recovery is being disrupted by Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine and other global challenges, but we are continuing to help people where we can.

“Growth is the best way to help families in the longer-term, so as well as easing immediate pressures on households and businesses, we are investing in capital, people and ideas to boost living standards in the future.”