Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port factory to make electric vehicles, owner announces

Vauxhall’s troubled Ellesmere Port factory in northwest England will now make electric vehicles, the brand’s parent company has announced.

The Cheshire site will get £100m of investment after two years of uncertainty.

Its future had been uncertain after its owner said in 2019 that it wanted to make the new Astra car there, but that it would depend on the outcome of Brexit, which was only settled in December 2020.

This new deal has been backed by the UK government, Stellantis said, in a similar way to last week’s Nissan factory announcement.

Boris Johnson claimed in a video message the move was “a huge vote of confidence in our economy, in the people of Ellesmere Port and in our fantastic post-Brexit trading relationships”.

From 2022, Ellesmere Port will produce the Vauxhall Combo-e, Peugeot e-Partner and Citroen e-Berlingo vans and their passenger car variants.

The site will be Stellantis’ first site dedicated to battery electric vehicles for those brands.

Up to 7,000 workers in the supply chain rely on the plant for their livelihoods, according to the Unite union.