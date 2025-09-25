First NHS sites join schools installing solar panels under Government scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first NHS sites are set to save on bills after installing solar panels under a £180 million investment from publicly owned Great British Energy, officials said.

Five sites across the country from hospitals to ambulance stations, along with three more schools, had solar panels installed over the summer, while a further eight schools are set to get the equipment in the autumn.

The five NHS sites and 11 primary schools are expected to save a combined total of £3.8 million over the 30-year lifetimes of the panels, which can be invested in health services and school equipment, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said.

It is part of an investment from Great British Energy announced by the Government in March to award £80 million for 200 schools in England and £100 million for nearly 200 NHS sites to install rooftop solar panels to help healthcare and educational settings curb rocketing energy costs.

Eleven schools are already saving on bills having switched on their solar panels in June, and all schools and hospitals under the scheme are expected to have their Great British Energy solar power running by April.

The Government said only a fifth of schools and one in 10 hospitals have solar panels installed, despite a typical school being able to save up to £25,000 a year and NHS sites potentially gaining savings of £45,000 annually from the technology.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Great British Energy is helping your local school or hospital save money on its bills, to be reinvested into the frontline, from textbooks to teachers to medical equipment.

“Across the country, solar panels are going up on rooftops or carpark canopies, to power classrooms and operating theatres with clean, homegrown power.

“This is our clean energy superpower mission in action, protecting our public services with lower bills and energy security.”

Chris Gormley, chief sustainability officer at NHS England, said: “Thanks to this new funding, we are set to expand solar generation by more than 300% across the NHS – slashing millions of pounds from energy bills, which can then be redirected into patient care.

“These new solar panels are expected to save the NHS £8.6 million every year once all the projects are completed, adding up to £260 million over their lifetime.

“That’s a massive leap towards a more sustainable, cost-efficient NHS.”