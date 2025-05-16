NHS landlord Assura attracts new offer from PHP as bidding war heats up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The bidding battle for NHS landlord Assura has heated up after healthcare investor Primary Health Properties (PHP) said it had made an offer worth £1.68 billion.

It outbids the £1.61 billion takeover price offered by US private equity giants Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) and Stonepeak Partners, which Assura said it had accepted last month.

The takeover tussle for the medical property giant has seen both bidders up their offers several times to try and clinch a deal.

Assura owns more than 600 buildings, including doctors’ surgeries, with a portfolio valued at around £3.1 billion. It has about 80 members of staff.

In April, it said it had agreed to be bought by the consortium led by KKR and Stonepeak, but the deal has not been finalised and it would need to be approved by shareholders.

Assura said at the time that the deal will help it “accelerate its growth via additional investment in critical healthcare infrastructure in the UK and Ireland”.

PHP has muscled in with an improved bid – the latest offering 51.7 pence per Assura share, valuing the company’s entire share capital at about £1.68 billion.

The investment group said a takeover would create a combined portfolio worth £6 billion, and that it could lead to an estimated £9 million worth of cost-savings.

Mark Davies, PHP’s chief executive, said the benefits of a takeover were “compelling”, adding: “This is an important moment for primary care real estate.”

“Property valuations are improving and rental growth prospects are strongly underpinned by high demand for space at a time the Government is committed to a shift from secondary to primary care,” he said.