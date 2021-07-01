Nissan is to build a new electric model and huge battery “gigafactory” in the UK in a massive jobs boost to the automotive industry.

More than 1,600 jobs will be created in Sunderland and an estimated 4,500 in supply companies under an investment of £1bn.

More than £420m will be invested in building a new-generation all-electric vehicle.

The news was warmly welcomed by the government and unions representing workers in Sunderland.

Nissan said its Electric Vehicle (EV) Hub will be a world-first EV manufacturing ecosystem.

The Japanese car giant will partner with Envision AESC, a global company in battery technology, and Sunderland City Council.

There will be three interconnected initiatives bringing together electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery production, which Nissan said sets a blueprint for the future of the automotive industry.

Nissan’s chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta talks to the media in Sunderland after announcing the Japanese car giant is to build a new electric model and huge battery plant (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Nissan president and chief executive Makoto Uchida said: “This project comes as part of Nissan's pioneering efforts to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entire lifecycle of our products.

“Our comprehensive approach includes not only the development and production of EVs, but also the use of on-board batteries as energy storage and their reuse for secondary purposes.

“Our announcement today comes out of lengthy discussions held within our teams, and will greatly accelerate our efforts in Europe to achieve carbon neutrality. The experience and know-how gained through the project announced today will be shared globally, enhancing Nissan's global competitiveness.”

Prime minister Boris Johnson described the announcement as a “pivotal moment”.

He said: “Nissan’s announcement to build its new-generation all-electric vehicle in Sunderland, alongside a new gigafactory from Envision AESC, is a major vote of confidence in the UK and our highly-skilled workers in the North East.

“Building on over 30 years of history in the area, this is a pivotal moment in our electric vehicle revolution and securing its future for decades to come.

“Commitments like these exemplify our ability to create hundreds of green jobs and boost British industry, whilst also allowing people to travel in an affordable and sustainable way so we can eliminate our contributions to climate change.”