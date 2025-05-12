Nissan to cut 20,000 jobs globally in restructure, say reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nissan is to cut almost 20,000 jobs globally as it sharply ratchets up plans to slash costs, according to reports.

The Japanese car maker is planning to axe over 10,000 more jobs than originally planned.

In November, the company launched a restructure which aimed to cut 9,000 positions.

On Monday, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that the firm had extended the cuts to around 20,000 roles after weak sales continued.

These are expected to impact around 15% of the company’s workforce, but it is not known where jobs will be cut across its global operations.

Nissan currently employs around 6,000 people from its factory in Sunderland.

Last month, Alan Johnson, senior vice president for manufacturing for Nissan’s Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania operation, cautioned that the UK was “not a competitive place” to build cars as he called for Government support.

The company is seeking to reduce its production capacity by 20% after a pair of recent profit downgrades.

The firm has been impacted by stalling sales in China and the US.

It is now also set to face a significant impact from President Donald Trump’s plans to hike tariffs on cars imported to the US to 25%.

The vast majority of cars made in the UK will be subject to a 10% tariff after the UK-US trade deal agreed last week.

Nissan declined to comment on the reports.