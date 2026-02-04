Drax has ‘betrayed’ workforce with plans to cut jobs, union says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A trade union has criticised energy company Drax over plans to cut more than 350 jobs, saying it has “betrayed” its workforce and wider communities.

Drax Group said on Tuesday that it was consulting over restructuring in the UK and North America that could result in the reduction of its workforce.

It said the plans were “in no way a reflection of the professionalism” of its staff and were necessary to secure the long-term success of the business and support the transition to renewable energy.

The GMB union, which says it has more than 500,000 members in various sectors across Britain, hit back at the reasoning for the proposals.

Senior organiser Deanne Ferguson said: “You can’t build a low-carbon future by making skilled energy workers redundant.

“Drax has had huge public subsidies – yet has betrayed the workforce and the communities that have supported it.

“A just transition means secure jobs, proper planning and workers at the heart of change.

“Ministers need to step in and make sure the reality matches their rhetoric.”

Drax, which is based in North Yorkshire, said in December that its financial performance had been strong and it was expecting its full-year earnings to be at the higher end of forecasts.

It also unveiled plans to develop a data centre at its Yorkshire power station which could be running as soon as 2027.

The company employed around 3,250 employees worldwide at the end of 2024.