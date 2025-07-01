Final phase of ‘Not for EU’ food labelling comes into force

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The final phase of post-Brexit food labelling on products being shipped from Great Britain to Northern Ireland has been introduced.

The “Not for EU” labels, an element of the Windsor Framework, have been used since 2023. However, their use has now been extended to cover more products.

The Government believes the labels are likely to become unnecessary when the UK and EU finalise a new agrifood deal.

The labelling is required under the rules of the framework to ensure goods are not moved onwards from Northern Ireland into the rest of the EU.

The Windsor Framework, which replaced the Northern Ireland Protocol, means the region adheres to certain EU laws regarding goods.

Meat products shipped from Britain to Northern Ireland have required the labels since October 2023 and dairy products since October 2024.

The final phase, which began on July 1, includes eggs, fish, fruit and vegetables, some composite products and some other products.

The extension of the labelling was recently branded “bureaucratic madness” by the chief executive of Marks and Spencer, Stuart Machin, who said a new agrifood deal “can’t come soon enough”.

It is understood that the Government does not expect any products to become unavailable in Northern Ireland due to the new labelling regulations.

However, it is also to shortly finalise new contingency powers that would mean if it sees any adverse impact from the rules, it could enforce “Not for EU” labelling across the whole of the UK and remove any incentive for suppliers not to send products to Northern Ireland.