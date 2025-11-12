Hundreds of jobs at risk as car parts company plans to close factories

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japanese manufacturer NSK plans to close two County Durham factories, jeopardising around 350 jobs.

The Tokyo-based automotive parts supplier cited “persistent challenges in the profitability of locally manufactured products” for the proposed closures.

A consultation has begun with union representatives over proposals to cease production at the Peterlee sites.

These facilities, operating via European subsidiaries NSK Bearings Europe and AKS Precision Call Europe, produce vehicle bearings.

These components are understood to be supplied to carmakers including Volkswagen and Renault.

If the proposals proceed, the factories are expected to close by March 2027.

Unite says the move is a 'betrayal' of workers in the region

NSK said it will “implement all necessary measures to support all circa 350 employees who may be affected”.

The plans form part of ongoing restructuring across European operations, according to the business.

It said it was taking action such as withdrawing from unprofitable businesses and reorganising production sites.

Trade union Unite said it was a “betrayal” by NSK of its workforce in the region.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a complete betrayal by NSK of its County Durham workforce, who have broken their backs hitting performance targets that they were told would keep their factories safe.

“There is a viable business case for keeping these sites open and Unite will fight tooth and nail for that to happen.”

The trade union said automotive parts suppliers were being affected by the shift away from traditional engines and toward electric vehicles.

But its national officer Steve Bush stressed that “bearings will still be needed for cars long after diesel and petrol engines have been phased out”.

“NSK doesn’t need to close these factories and Unite will be forcefully making that point during consultations,” he said.