Why shoppers are shunning the high street as UK footfall continues to decline

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A hoped-for summer boost to retail has failed to materialise for the second consecutive year as high-street football continues to decline.

Total UK footfall was down by 0.4 per cent year on year in July while shopper visits to the high street fell by 1.7 per cent, according to British Retail Consortium-Sensormatic data.

Shopping centre footfall was down by 0.3 per cent but visits to retail parks were up by 1.7 per cent on a year ago, reflecting continued new openings by major brands.

The figures also revealed that one in seven shops lie empty.

Footfall in Wales saw a 0.4 per cent increase compared to the previous year but declined in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland by 0.3 per cent, 1.3 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “July failed to bring about the summer boost in shoppers many retailers had hoped for. Instead, footfall dipped in July for the second consecutive year.

“Customers want a vibrant shopping destination, but with around one in seven shops lying empty, more needs to be done to turn town and city centres into places people want to visit.

“While government’s plan to reduce business rates for most retail, hospitality and leisure premises is a step in the right direction, only a substantial cut will truly benefit communities nationwide and help bring thousands of empty shops back into use.”

Andy Sumpter, from Sensormatic, said: “England’s Lionesses might have won the women’s Euros in July, but footfall has not yet come home it seems.

“The early July heatwave, following a scorcher in June, may have lifted leisure footfall more than retail, while one year into a new Labour government consumer sentiment remains cautious.

“The underlying footfall trend may be improving, but this is still negative growth on negative 2024 figures – raising the question: are shoppers returning, or simply shopping around more as they try to spend less?

“Either way, retailers who can offer value, experience and convenience may be best-placed to convert tentative footfall into lasting growth.”