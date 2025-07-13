Nurses’ pay severely eroded since 2010 – study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nurses’ pay is £8,000 lower than if wages had kept up with inflation since 2010, according to new research.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said its analysis showed that nurses’ pay has been “severely eroded” over the past years, especially for junior staff.

The report was published as tens of thousands of nursing staff vote in the RCN’s consultation on this year’s pay award, and just days after resident doctors announced they will be taking strike action later this month.

The RCN said addressing “collapsing” wages for those at the start of their careers must be a priority for the Government, especially if it wants to boost recruitment into the profession and deliver its 10 Year Health Plan.

Executive director for RCN England, Patricia Marquis, said: “Nursing staff are tired of playing constant financial catch-up, often struggling to pay rent or get on the housing ladder.

“Nursing is an incredible profession, but we are weighted to the bottom of the NHS pay scales and received one of the lowest awards this year, a situation which is deepening the workforce crisis and impacting patient care. Attracting and keeping talented people should be the government’s priority, but that requires them to do better on nursing pay.

“Our members are voting in their tens of thousands and making their voices heard on this pay award.

“Ministers must realise that the only sensible choice left to them to negotiate directly with the largest health care workforce. It is time to both deliver better pay and pay modernisation for nursing staff.”