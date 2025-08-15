UK inflation to rise as summer spending pushes up hotels and airfares

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK inflation is set to have edged higher last month as summer spending pushed up flight and hotel costs, and food prices continue to climb.

One economist said an “Oasis bump” could have contributed to higher accommodation prices in July.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is widely expected to have increased in July, from the 3.6% rate recorded in June, when the Office for National Statistics publishes its latest dataset on Wednesday.

Sanjay Raja, senior economist for Deutsche Bank, said he was estimating that price pressures will have pushed CPI to 3.8% last month.

“July inflation will likely see price momentum rise further into uncomfortable territory,” he wrote in a research note.

The school summer holidays are likely to have seen airfares, rail costs, and package holiday prices bumped higher.

Mr Raja also pointed to a possible spike hotel prices which he said could partly be attributed to British band Oasis kicking off their reunion tour in July.

The concerts brought in hoards of fans to arenas in Cardiff, Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

Accommodation prices could rise by as much as 9% in July, compared with June, “with the Oasis concerts having a strong impact on Manchester prices alone”, the economist said.

Meanwhile, food prices have been rising in recent months – partly driven by higher ingredients, labour, and regulatory costs.

Annual food price inflation increased for the third month in a row in June, hitting the highest rate since February 2024.

Mr Raja said food inflation is likely to have moved higher in July, but could be “nearing the peak”.

Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist for Oxford Economics, forecast that CPI inflation will edge up to 3.7% in July.

He said that an increase in fuel prices at the pumps could help push monthly inflation higher.

The Bank of England is forecasting that inflation will increase further this year and peak at about 4% in September, before easing throughout the next two years.

The central bank said accelerating food and energy prices have been key drivers in the uptick in inflation.