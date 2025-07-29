BT refunds £18m to customers over contract failures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BT has refunded £18 million to customers after Ofcom ruled it did not give them enough information about their contracts.

The regulator fined BT £2.8 million last year after it failed to provide some EE and Plusnet customers with “clear and simple” contract information before signing up to a new deal.

Since June 2022, phone and broadband companies have been required to give consumers and small businesses the details of a contract, as well as a short summary of the key terms, before signing up.

This includes the price and length of the contract, the speed of the service and any early exit fees.

Ofcom opened an investigation into BT, which owns EE and Plusnet, having received information it may have failed to provide the documents.

It found more than 1.3 million sales were made without providing customers with the adequate information. At least 1.1 million customers were affected.

Ofcom found the telecoms giant broke consumer protection rules, requiring BT to contact affected customers, explaining it had not provided them with the necessary information.

However, some affected customers left BT before the end of their contract and may have been charged an early exit fee, according to Ofcom.

In a statement, Ofcom said: “As well as fining BT, we also required it to amend its sales process and refund any affected customers who may have been charged for leaving before the end of their contract period. We told the company that if it was unable to refund any money, it must donate it to charity.

“As a result of this enforcement action, BT has now refunded or credited £18 million back to customers and donated £440,000 across 17 charities where refunds or credits were not possible.”

A BT spokesman said: ‘We’re sorry that pre-contract information and contract summary documents were not available to some of our customers in a timely manner.

“We have taken steps to proactively contact affected customers and refund them if they had subsequently paid any early termination charges. We take compliance seriously at BT and have worked closely with Ofcom to implement all remedial actions.”