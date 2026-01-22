Government borrowing falls sharply as national insurance hike boosts coffers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK Government borrowing fell sharply to £11.6 billion in December as a spike in tax receipts and national insurance more than outweighed an uptick in spending, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said borrowing was £7.1 billion, or 38%, less than the same month in 2024.

It also came in below the £13 million that most economists had been forecasting.

Nevertheless, the ONS said the December borrowing figure represented the 10th highest for the month since records began in 1993, though not adjusted for inflation.

The figure represents the difference between what the Government spends on the public sector and what it makes from taxes and other income, therefore requiring it to borrow money or creating a surplus of cash.

Central government tax receipts were £7.7 billion higher year on year in December, due to a combination of income tax, corporation tax, VAT and the impact of higher national insurance contributions.

ONS senior statistician Tom Davies said: “Borrowing in December was substantially down on the same month in 2024, as a result of receipts being up strongly on last year whereas spending is only modestly higher.

“However, across the first nine months of the financial year as a whole, borrowing was fractionally lower than in the same period in 2024.”

Borrowing for the financial year so far, from April to December, dipped by £300 million, or 0.2%, compared with the same nine-month period in 2024.