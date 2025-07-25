Heatwave helps retail sales rebound in June

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

June’s heatwave helped retail sales to bounce back last month as the hot weather boosted sales of food and drink, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the total volume of retail sales rose by 0.9% in June, having fallen by a downwardly revised 2.8% in May.

The ONS said demand jumped for non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks in the searing temperatures.

June saw the first of three heatwaves so far this summer, with temperatures reaching a high of nearly 33C in the middle of last month.

But the sales rebound was not as pronounced as the 1.1% jump pencilled in by most economists and means that overall, retail sales volumes rose by 0.2% quarter-on quarter in the three months to the end of June.

This is down from 1.3% quarterly growth at the start of the year.

Hannah Finselbach, senior statistician at the ONS, said: “Following a poor May, it was an improved month for retail sales with growth across all main sectors.

“The warm weather in June helped to brighten sales, with supermarket retailers reporting stronger trading and an increase in drink purchases.

“It was also a good month for fuel sales as consumers ventured out and about in the sunshine.

“Looking at broader trends, retail sales are up slightly across the latest quarter, but are down when compared with pre-pandemic levels.