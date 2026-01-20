Wage growth falls as unemployment stays at highest level for nearly five years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK wage growth has fallen back once again while the unemployment rate has remained at the highest level for nearly five years as official figures reveal deepening jobs woes in the retail and hospitality sectors.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said average regular earnings growth fell to 4.5% in the three months to November, down from 4.6% in the previous three months and staying at the lowest since April 2022.

With Consumer Prices Index inflation taken into account, wages were 0.9% higher.

The ONS said the rate of UK unemployment remained unchanged at 5.1% in the latest three months, while figures estimated the number of employees on payrolls fell 43,000 in December, with some of the biggest falls in the hard-hit retail and hospitality sectors.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “The number of employees on payroll has fallen again, with reductions over the last year concentrated in retail and hospitality, and reflecting ongoing weak hiring activity.”

She added: “While there was a slight increase in vacancies in the latest period, the overall number has remained broadly flat over the last six months, following a long decline.

“Wage growth in the private sector has slowed to its lowest rate in five years while public sector wage growth remains elevated reflecting the continued impact of some pay rises being awarded earlier than they were last year.”