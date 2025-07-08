Octopus Energy pays £1.5 million for prepayment meter billing errors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Octopus Energy is to pay £1.5 million in refunds and compensation after it failed to provide customers with final bills within six weeks, Ofgem has said.

The regulator found more than 34,000 prepayment meter customers between 2014 and October 2023 did not receive final bills within six weeks, as required under Ofgem’s rules.

Octopus had agreed to pay a total of £1.483 million in compensation and redress, an average £43 per affected customer, in recognition of the impact the issues may have had, particularly on those who may be vulnerable, Ofgem said.

This included refunds of £231,000 of credit that was remaining on accounts when they were closed, and a further £1,250,000 in compensation to affected customers.

Ofgem said that although customers have sight of their balance on prepayment meters, it was right that a final bill was produced in order to give them a clear indication of their final debit or credit position.

Beth Martin, director for consumer protection and competition at Ofgem, said: “It’s important that customers receive final bills in accordance with our rules, so they are aware of any credit remaining on their accounts and can reclaim it.

“This is particularly important for prepayment meter customers who are more likely to be in financial difficulty.

“We are pleased that Octopus has now rectified the error and put things right with its customers, offering both refunds and compensation where it’s due.

“We will continue to closely monitor compliance with our billing rules, and drive improvements in the sector so customers can expect the highest standards of service from their energy supplier.”

Ofgem said the issue was identified after E.ON Next self-reported the same error to the regulator.

Octopus said Ofgem had spent “two years investigating an alleged issue with prepayment meter bills that had zero customer complaints and had already channelled millions of pounds into customers’ hands”.

It said that while Ofgem’s ruling that prepayment customers must receive a final bill upon moving out was “sensible in principle”, it was impossible to implement in most cases.

Some 60% of prepayment customers did not notify Octopus when they moved, Octopus, and other suppliers,relied on slow and unreliable traditional prepayment industry systems for final billing, and Octopus only had bank account details for 10% of prepay customers, while 70% of refund cheques went uncashed due to a lack of forwarding addresses.

Rachel Fletcher, director of economics and regulation at Octopus Energy, said: “Octopus has always been focused on doing the right thing for customers and thinking outside the box to deliver good outcomes for customers despite imperfect industry systems and data.

“With energy costs soaring, we’d like to see Ofgem put people over policies. People want lower bills.

“We’d like to see Ofgem focusing its efforts on delivering that.”