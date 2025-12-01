Harbour Energy to axe 100 offshore jobs amid windfall tax pressure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oil and gas firm Harbour Energy is to cut around 100 offshore North Sea jobs, amid pressure from UK windfall taxes.

The UK’s largest oil and gas producer announced the proposed job losses as part of a review into its UK operations.

Managing director Scott Barr said the process is necessary to make sure its UK business “remains competitive as we continue to adapt to a challenging future”.

Harbour said it has come under pressure from lower commodity prices and an “uncompetitive tax regime”.

It said this situation has worsened after the Government opted to retain the energy profits levy in last week’s Budget.

The latest cuts mean that Harbour will have axed around 700 jobs since the tax was introduced in 2022.

This includes around 250 onshore job losses in Scotland earlier this year.

The windfall tax was brought in by the previous Conservative government and then extended after Labour came to power last year.

The levy, which is expected to stay in place until 2030, means that operators hand around 78% of their profits to the Treasury.

Harbour said the job losses will follow a consultation period, which is likely to conclude in the first quarter of 2026.

Mr Barr said: “The offshore reorganisation is a necessary step to align our operating model with reduced activity and production levels in the UK, accelerated by the retention of the energy profits levy (EPL), while maintaining our commitment to safety and regulatory standards.

“Harbour’s UK business unit will continue to struggle to compete for capital within our global portfolio while the EPL remains.

“The future structure of our offshore workforce must adapt to reflect these realities.

“While we must deliver this essential change, we recognise the next few months will be difficult for colleagues.”