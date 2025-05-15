Online gambling firm Spreadex fined £2m for social responsibility failings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gambling firm Spreadex has been fined £2 million for money laundering and social responsibility failings, the regulator said.

The online firm failed to carry out appropriate checks on a customer who hit a daily deposit limit of £3,340 on 12 occasions over 14 days, the Gambling Commission said.

Despite the high spending over a short period, Spreadex’s social responsibility interactions consisted of four pop-up messages without any human interaction.

Anti-money laundering failures included failing to ask for “source of funds” information from a customer who deposited around £64,000 into the business within a short period.

The customer went on to lose £50,000 within one month.

Spreadex Limited – which operates from Spreadex.com – will pay a £2,022,000 penalty for the failings, which happened between September 2022 and November 2023, and also have to undergo a third-party audit.

It is the second enforcement action against Spreadex after it paid a £1.36 million regulatory settlement in 2022, again for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failures.

The Gambling Commission’s head of enforcement John Pierce said: “The conclusion of this case marks the second time Spreadex Limited has been subject to enforcement action.

“Its failure to uphold anti-money laundering standards, delays in necessary interventions, and weaknesses in social responsibility measures were unacceptable.

“The operator placed undue reliance on customer assurances about the source of funds, rather than obtaining evidence from independent and verifiable sources, as we would expect. Operators must not only implement and maintain robust anti-money laundering policies, procedures, and controls, but also act swiftly in response to any indicators of suspicious activity.

“During the review, it was found that one customer, showing markers of harm, was using products across areas overseen by two different regulators. As the gambling regulator, we stress the importance of licensees understanding and managing cross-channel usage in their anti-money laundering and social responsibility policies.”

He added: “Operators should be in no doubt: repeated regulatory failings will result in escalating enforcement action.”