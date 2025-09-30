UK growth slowed sharply in second quarter, ONS confirms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK economy grew by an unrevised 0.3% between April and June as official figures confirmed a marked slowdown from the first quarter, but revealed growth was better than first thought throughout much of last year.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed second quarter growth remained unchanged from its earlier estimate, at 0.3%, marking a steep pull-back from 0.7% expansion in the first three months of the year.

While data for 2025 so far has been unrevised, the ONS said it revised quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) throughout 2024, though the overall annual growth rate last year remained at 1.1%.

The data also showed a rebound in household disposable income per person between April and June 2025, which increased by 0.2%, compared with a 0.9% fall in the first three months.

The ONS said this was driven by a rise of £4.4 billion in wages, largely in the private sector, while at the same time there was a £4 billion fall in taxes on income but this related to the 2023-24 tax year.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “Growth for 2024 as a whole is unrevised, though these new figures show the economy grew a little less strongly at the start of last year than our initial estimates suggested but performed better in later quarters.

“Quarterly growth rates for 2025 are unrevised.

“In the latest quarter we saw an increase in the household saving ratio, very little growth in consumer spending and a slight fall in output for consumer facing services, despite growth in services overall.”