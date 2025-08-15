Jewellery retailer to raise prices amid falling sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pandora has reported a significant decline in its UK sales, a downturn the jewellery brand attributes to price increases implemented in response to soaring silver and gold costs.

The Danish company is also preparing for a financial impact from impending US tariffs, prompting considerations for further price hikes to mitigate these rising expenses.

Between April and June, Pandora's total global revenues climbed by 3 per cent on a like-for-like basis, reaching 7.1 billion Danish kroner (£820 million).

However, this positive global trend was not reflected in the UK, where sales dropped by 9 per cent year-on-year. The company suggested that a weak end-of-season sale partly contributed to this domestic slump.

In an effort to revitalise its performance, Pandora plans to intensify its marketing efforts to attract more customers throughout the second half of the year.

Operating approximately 6,900 stores and concessions globally, Pandora asserts its position as the world’s largest jewellery brand, specialising in accessible luxury pieces crafted from recycled gold and silver.

The company said the latest results came “despite a tough consumer backdrop combined with significant headwinds from foreign exchange rates, commodity prices and tariffs”.

Pandora said it has been impacted by US tariffs in relation to products it ships from Thailand, China, Vietnam, India and several other countries.

Southeast Asia has been subject to President Donald Trump’s steep levies on goods shipped to the US – although many countries are scrambling to make trade agreements to minimise the impact on industries.

Pandora is bracing for a financial hit worth 450 million Danish krona (£52 million) next year as a direct result of tariffs.

But it said it was working on measures to mitigate the costs, including switching sources of supply for materials in the US, and shipping jewellery directly to Canada and Latin America rather than it passing through its US warehouse.

The brand also said it was considering further price increases to help cover the impact.

It already implemented a 5 per cent price rise in October last year, a further 4 per cent increase in April, and a “low single-digit increase” in August, which it said was in response to higher commodity prices.

Gold and silver prices have soared this year as investors rushed to safer assets amid sharp movements in prices in the financial markets.

Alexander Lacik, president and chief executive of Pandora, said: “In these turbulent times, we are satisfied with yet another quarter of high single-digit organic growth and strong profitability.

“The results show that our brand and unique storytelling proposition continue to attract more consumers and that our global footprint enables us to balance ups and downs across the market.”