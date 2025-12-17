2025 ‘another record-breaking year’ for mobile data usage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than half of people began the year with plans to reduce the time they spent on their phone, but data indicates it was another record-breaking year for mobile data usage, new research suggests.

Communications giant Virgin Media O2 said usage was up by 18%, with many people reporting they used their phone more frequently to stay in touch with friends and family, scroll on social media and use artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

People were now turning to AI for practical support, using it to find medical advice, recipes, financial advice or to navigate online dating, the report said.

Broadband data usage continued to rise and was up by 8% in 2025 with the biggest spikes driven by football and gaming releases, with Liverpool’s win against Real Madrid and the release of Call Of Duty Black Ops 7 coming out on top.

The study also showed that office attendance remained steady this year, with commuter levels down some 1% from 2024.

Early career workers returned in greater numbers, while Tuesday was the most popular day for workers to head to the office.

Friday was said to be the most popular day for working from home.

Jeanie York, chief technology officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “It was another record-breaking year across our mobile and fixed networks, as our customers continue to use more data than ever before.

“It’s clear that this demand has been driven by the continued excitement surrounding gaming and sports, with several significant game releases and many exciting Champions League matches causing large spikes across our networks.”