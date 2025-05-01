Persimmon ‘mindful’ of trade war impact but says home sales on track

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Housebuilder Persimmon still expects house sales to surge this year, despite flagging a potential impact from the global trade war on consumer spending and mortgages further down the line.

The FTSE 100 company said it has “not yet” seen any impact from growing economic uncertainty on its supply chain or sales rates.

While it does not trade directly with the US, it said there could be a “limited” indirect impact on its business.

“We are mindful of the current economic uncertainties and the impact that these may have on mortgage rates and consumer spending,” it told investors on Thursday.

It said private forward sales are up 17% compared with the sale point last year, and it still expects 11,000 and 11,500 home completions this year, meaning the house has been built and sold.

Companies such as Persimmon have suffered a rough few years after a spike in inflation caused the Bank of England to raise interest rates.

This made it more expensive for people to take out a mortgage, and in turn hammered the number of new homes companies built and sold.

Interest rates began to fall last summer from their peak of 5.25%, and currently sit at about 4.5%, with another cut expected this month.

Completing 11,500 homes would be a significant improvement on the 10,664 Persimmon sold in 2024, and marks a upward trend from the year before when it did not hit 10,000.

It would still be far below the levels seen before interest rates rose, after the company sold more than 14,500 homes in 2021.

Persimmon chief executive Dean Finch said: “Persimmon has started the year well, building on our strong performance in 2024 with an improved private sales rate, an increase in average selling prices and further growth in our network of outlets.

“As a result, our private forward sales are up 17% on the prior year. We have continued our investment in new land and achieved further planning success in the period.

“We have seen no immediate impact on the business or on customer confidence from the recent geopolitical uncertainty.

“Consequently, at this stage we remain on track to deliver further growth in completions to between 11,000 and 11,500 for the full year, providing the UK housing market remains stable.”