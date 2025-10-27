Jobs at risk as North Sea firm Petrofac set for administration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oil and gas services firm Petrofac is to appoint administrators, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

The company employs more than 7,000 workers globally, with around 2,000 of these based at its North Sea hub in Scotland, according to reports.

On Monday, the company told investors that it has applied to the High Court to appoint administrators.

The move comes after the collapse of restructuring talks, which failed after the withdrawal of a key contract last week.

It said it will now enter insolvency after Dutch electricity grid TenneT terminated a major contract to build windfarms.

The company stressed that the administration will affect the group’s main holding company.

It will continue to trade and assess options for an alternative restructuring, with different merger and acquisition options also being explored with its key creditors.

Advisers at corporate finance firm Teneo are expected to advise over the administration.

“When appointed, administrators will work alongside executive management to preserve value, operational capability and ongoing delivery across the group’s operating and trading entities,” the company said.

Petrofac’s UK business is based in Aberdeen and is involved in the operation of North Sea oil platforms for firms including BP and Shell.

The company was worth around £6 billion at its peak in 2012 but has slumped in recent years.

It was worth around £20 million when its shares were suspended in May after being severely impacted by an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office and volatile energy prices.